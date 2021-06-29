Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 29 2021 9:25am
03:47

Re-Entry Anxiety

The many faces of “re-entry” anxiety. Psychologist and founder of The Sassy Psychologist, Anna-Maria Tosco joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss integrating into a post-Covid world.

