Global News at 6 Winnipeg June 28 2021 5:02pm 01:26 Hotter days ahead: June 28 Manitoba weather outlook A ridge of high pressure is moving in, bringing the heat. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, June 28. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7987765/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7987765/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?