Global News at 10 Weekend Regina June 28 2021 9:20am 01:50 Catholic parishioners reflect on discovery of unmarked graves As Cowessess First Nation grapples with the findings of unmarked graves, so do Roman Catholics, with many feeling shame, embarrassment and anger for the harm and abuse the church caused. ‘We need to own our past’: Catholic parishioners reflect on discovery of unmarked graves <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7986047/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7986047/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?