Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 27 2021 9:08pm
02:27

Extreme heat hurting some B.C. businesses

The extreme heat is also proving to be bad for the bottom line for some businesses – including farmers in the Fraser Valley. Emad Agahi reports.

Advertisement

Video Home