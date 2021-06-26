Global News at 10 Regina June 26 2021 10:38am 01:57 How to move forward with the TRC’s calls to action The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) final report mentions several calls to action including identifying, marking and preserving residential school gravesites. From truth to reconciliation: How to move forward with the TRC’s calls to action <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7983211/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7983211/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?