Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 25 2021 8:19pm
01:55

COVID-19: Edmonton’s mandatory mask bylaw will end on July 1

Masks will soon no longer be required in most indoor public spaces in Edmonton after a city council vote. Nicole Stillger has more on the changes to COVID-19 rules.

