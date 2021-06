It’s the kind of stuff Canadiens fans dream of. The Habs haven’t made it to a Stanley Cup final round since 1993 but 2021 could be the year for our Glorieux. There is one hiccup though as attendance to home games is limited by COVID-19 restrictions. As Global’s Amanda Jelowicki explains, there are public calls to allow more fans to watch the Habs inside the Bell Centre in the hopes of minimizing the crowds that gather outside to watch.