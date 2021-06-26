Menu

Canada
June 26 2021 10:56am
01:07

Is hockey ready for an openly gay active player in the NHL?

Former college athlete Brock Weston, who came out in 2019, talks about whether he thinks the hockey community is ready for its first openly gay active player in the NHL.

