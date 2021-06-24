Menu

Health
June 24 2021 8:15pm
02:06

Will Edmonton lift its mask bylaw when province does?

On Friday, Edmonton city council is holding a special meeting to decide what to do with the municipal face covering mandate when the province lifts restrictions on July 1. Sarah Ryan explains.

