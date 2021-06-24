Menu

Canada
June 24 2021 5:21pm
01:04

Indigenous groups, bishops will meet with the Pope: Archbishop of Regina

A delegation of Catholic bishops and Indigenous people will meet with Pope Francis as an apology is sought for the abuses that occurred at residential schools in Canada.

