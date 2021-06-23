Menu

Fire
June 23 2021 9:21pm
01:17

Westridge Curling Club goes up in flames in Stony Plain, Alta

The four-sheet Westridge Curling Club went up in flames Wednesday night west of Edmonton in Stony Plain, Alta.

