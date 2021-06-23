Water conservation: Okanagan residents challenged to ‘make water work’
If you have been watching Global Okanagan, you may have seen our make water work public service announcements along with the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s challenge to take the make water work pledge.
This week several Okanagan mayors kicked off the campaign by taking the pledge and asking community members to do the same. In light of this year’s driest spring on record and the upcoming heat wave, conserving water is taking on a new importance.