June 23 2021 2:15pm
‘It’s unfortunate’: Jason Kenney on Calgary’s criticism of province ending mask mandate

The City of Calgary is still discussing whether to keep or drop its mask mandate and some councillors have been critical of the Alberta government for ending the province-wide rule next week. On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said it was unfortunate for different level of government to be at odds and said it will lead to confusion among the general public. He said he encourages all municipalities to respect the expert advice of medical leaders.

