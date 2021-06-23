Global News Morning BC June 23 2021 11:25am 03:22 Health Matters: Childhood sun exposure Dr. Maryam Darvishian with BC Cancer is leading a study looking at how sun exposure can be mitigated in childhood, and whether that can help lower the risk of skin cancer later in life. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7973856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7973856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?