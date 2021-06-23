Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 23 2021 11:04am
03:59

Study: BC schools low risk for COVID-19 transmission

A new study finds schools are not high risk transmission sites. Researcher and BC Children’s Hospital Microbiologist Dr. David Goldfarb breaks down the findings.

