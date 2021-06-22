Global News Hour at 6 BC June 22 2021 9:27pm 01:43 More Pfizer first-dosers will be getting Moderna second dose More British Columbians who got the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose will be getting the Moderna vaccine for their second. Keith Baldrey reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7972793/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7972793/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?