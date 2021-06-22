Menu

Canada
June 22 2021 7:07pm
01:51

Hinshaw taking province-wide numbers into account when it comes to mask recommendations

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw responds to Calgary city council’s decision to keep the mandatory mask bylaw in place until at least July 5.

