Fundraiser June 22 2021 12:01pm 04:27 Running to raise money for women’s mental health Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba is the recipient of this year’s Run for Women fundraiser in Manitoba. Proceeds will go to local programs targeted towards women and mental health. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7970637/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7970637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?