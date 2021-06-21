Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 21 2021 6:39pm
02:15

Canadian Triathlete primed for Olympic success

Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk heads into the Tokyo Olympics hot off the heels of a World Cup Triathlon victory in Mexico. Jay Janower reports.

