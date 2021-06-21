Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 21 2021 12:03pm
04:16

Tech Talk: Custom DIY orthotics

You can now print off your own insoles and orthotics at home. Get Connected Media’s John Biehler shows us how, plus he runs down the latest tech news, including how you can get your hands on a ‘smart’ face mask.

