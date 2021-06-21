Global News Morning BC June 21 2021 12:03pm 04:16 Tech Talk: Custom DIY orthotics You can now print off your own insoles and orthotics at home. Get Connected Media’s John Biehler shows us how, plus he runs down the latest tech news, including how you can get your hands on a ‘smart’ face mask. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7967724/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7967724/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?