Global News Morning Montreal
June 21 2021 9:19am
00:54

Laval Car Crash

A late night car crash in Laval sends 2 people in their twenties to the hospital with serious injuries. Brayden Jagger Haines was at the scene on Industrial Boulevard in Laval.

