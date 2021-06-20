Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 20 2021 10:49pm
01:40

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Burnaby

A motorcyclist is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run collision in Burnaby on Saturday night. Grace Ke has the story.

