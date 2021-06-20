Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 20 2021 2:40pm
04:39

B.C.’s David Carter: Chasing an Olympic medal

Men’s field hockey player David Carter discusses Canada’s pursuit of an Olympic medal and then receives word from Global BC’s Jay Janower that he’s a CANFund recipient of $6,000.

