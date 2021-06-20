Menu

The West Block
June 20 2021 11:00am
06:52

What’s really behind the Winnipeg lab incident?

The Conservatives have accused Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and the Liberals of covering up an incident that caused two scientists at Canada’s highest security laboratory to be fired. The pair had been escorted out of Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 over what PHAC has described as “relating to possible breaches in security protocols.” We speak with Global News investigative journalist and author of Wilful Blindness: How A Network Of Narcos, Tycoons And CCP Agents Infiltrated The West Sam Cooper about what really is going on behind the headlines.

