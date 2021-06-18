Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 18 2021 9:33pm
01:44

Whistler locals notice more close encounters with bears

Locals in Whistler say they’ve been seeing more bears lower down the mountain and closer to the village, as a result of the pandemic. Jordan Armstrong reports.

