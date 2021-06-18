Global News Morning Montreal June 18 2021 10:22am 04:52 Weekend Entertainment From jet skiing on the St Lawrence to paddle boarding at Dorval’s Pine Beach, Jay Walker marks Father’s Day weekend with the ultimate adventure package. He joins Global’s Laura Casella with a full line-up of fun activities. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961533/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961533/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?