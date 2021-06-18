Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 18 2021 10:22am
04:52

Weekend Entertainment

From jet skiing on the St Lawrence to paddle boarding at Dorval’s Pine Beach, Jay Walker marks Father’s Day weekend with the ultimate adventure package. He joins Global’s Laura Casella with a full line-up of fun activities.

