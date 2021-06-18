Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 18 2021 10:06am
03:51

Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change

Darlene Bennett of the ‘Surrey Police Vote’ Campaign is spearheading a petition that could set off a binding referendum on the future of policing in Surrey.

