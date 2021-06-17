Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 17 2021 11:21am
04:00

B.C. researchers lead national study on vaccine impacts

BC Centre for Disease Control Scientist Dr. Hasina Samji discusses how B.C. researchers are helping lead a study into the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with HIV.

