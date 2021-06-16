Device June 16 2021 8:14pm 00:34 Drone video of North Vancouver explosives response Video shows police have blocked off a portion of the Dollarton Highway in North Vancouver as they respond to a report of a historical explosive that may still be dangerous. North Vancouver road blocked, homes evacuated over ‘historical’ military explosive device <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7957043/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7957043/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?