Global News Morning Edmonton
June 16 2021 12:13pm
04:50

Tickets available as Full House Lottery deadline approaches

Dr. Jodi Abbott with the University Hospital Foundation joins Global News Morning Edmonton with more on the final stretch of the 2021 Full House Lottery.

