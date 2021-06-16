Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 16 2021 9:53am
03:02

Day-use passes are coming back to five BC Parks

BC is renewing the free day-use pass program at five popular parks, with a few changes. BC Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kelly Greene talks about what people can expect this year.

