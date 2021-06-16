Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 16 2021 10:50am
02:12

Frank Atchison one-on-one interview

Global’s Jacob Carr speaks to 95-year-old Frank Atchison who walked 260 km to fundraise for sick kids.

