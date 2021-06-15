Global News Hour at 6 BC June 15 2021 9:28pm 02:02 Lots of excitement greets the start of Part 2 of the B.C. reopening plan The operators of bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres say they’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand as they reopen their doors to more customers. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7953652/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7953652/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?