Global News at 6 Regina June 15 2021 4:58pm 02:38 Cooling off: June 15 Saskatchewan weather outlook Some relief from the heat, but there is the risk of showers. Emily Olsen explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, June 15. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7952707/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7952707/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?