Global News Morning BC
June 15 2021 1:31pm
06:05

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Stanley Cup riot: A look back

Global BC News Hour co-host Chris Gailus was on the reporter beat the night of the 2011 Stanley Cup riot. He shares some of the most memorable moments with Global News Morning.

