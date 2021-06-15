Manitoba Ontario Border. Manitoba Restrictions June 15 2021 11:59am 03:14 Kenora resort owner on border reopening “People just wanting to be out at the lake… as soon as they’re able to come, they will be there.” Kenora’s Sun Valley Resort owner Laura Bartel talks about Ontario’s border reopening to Manitobans. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951323/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951323/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?