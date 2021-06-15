Menu

Manitoba Ontario Border. Manitoba Restrictions
June 15 2021 11:59am
Kenora resort owner on border reopening

“People just wanting to be out at the lake… as soon as they’re able to come, they will be there.” Kenora’s Sun Valley Resort owner Laura Bartel talks about Ontario’s border reopening to Manitobans.

