The Morning Show June 15 2021 10:58am 07:13 Vanessa Williams on her new role in Girls5eva Emmy nominated performer Vanessa Williams checks in with The Morning Show to talk about her latest show Girls5eva, and how the show resonates with her experiences. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951078/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951078/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?