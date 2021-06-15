Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Trudeau visits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
June 15 2021 8:05am
05:37

CHARBOYZ and the meaty gifts your Dad *actually* wants

We get a visit from Jason Bourgoin from CHARBOYZ to tell us more about Father’s Day gifts for Grill Dads, and we meet his new Charbaby Vander who was born last week!

Advertisement

Video Home