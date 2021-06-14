Menu

June 14 2021 7:26pm
01:34

Pilot project for cork recycling comes to West Kelowna

Not much can beat opening up a bottle of wine on a hot Okanagan summer’s day, and Return-It has found a unique way to save the wine corks that are destined to go to the landfill each year.

