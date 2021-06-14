Environmentally Friendly June 14 2021 7:26pm 01:34 Pilot project for cork recycling comes to West Kelowna Not much can beat opening up a bottle of wine on a hot Okanagan summer’s day, and Return-It has found a unique way to save the wine corks that are destined to go to the landfill each year. Pilot project for cork recycling pops up in West Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949755/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949755/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?