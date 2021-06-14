Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
June 14 2021 3:50pm
02:50

Hot days continue: June 14 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Another hot day is on the way before a cool down. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, June 14.

