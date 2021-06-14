NHL Playoff Preview: Montreal Canadiens – Vegas Golden Knights

Coming into the NHL’s semi-finals, the Montreal Canadiens are riding a hot streak having won their last seven games after falling behind 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1. The Vegas Golden Knights are also on a bit of a hot streak winning their last four games after falling behind 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2. Look for goaltenders Carey Price and Marc-Andre Fleury to duel it out as both puck stoppers have been on the top of their game through the first two rounds. Also of note will the individual performances of Max Pacioretty and Nick Suzuki who three years ago were traded for each other in a multi-player deal.