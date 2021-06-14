Entertainment June 14 2021 8:57am 04:11 What To Watch This Week – June 14-20 Graeme O’Neil, Entertainment Reporter at ET Canada joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with what to watch this week on Global TV. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947446/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947446/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?