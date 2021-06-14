Global News Morning Halifax June 14 2021 6:30am 06:14 Dalhousie expert talks Islamophobia in Atlantic Canada We talk with Dr. Ajay Parasram from Dalhousie University to find out more about Islamophobia in Atlantic Canada and what can be done to combat it. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947319/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947319/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?