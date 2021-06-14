Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
June 14 2021 6:30am
06:14

Dalhousie expert talks Islamophobia in Atlantic Canada

We talk with Dr. Ajay Parasram from Dalhousie University to find out more about Islamophobia in Atlantic Canada and what can be done to combat it.

Advertisement

Video Home