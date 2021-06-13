Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 13 2021 9:59pm
01:56

Memories of how Canucks’ Stanley Cup riot ended

Two filmmakers are searching for people’s memories of a dark day in Vancouver’s history and as Emad Agahi reports, their Stanley Cup riot project has drawn the attention of ESPN.

