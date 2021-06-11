Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Assault
June 11 2021 7:36pm
01:37

Jets fan thankful for support after alleged post-game attack in Montreal

A Winnipeg Jets fan says he’s been overwhelmed by the support he’s received since a violent incident after a playoff game in Montreal. Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

Video Home