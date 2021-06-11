Menu

Montreal Art
June 11 2021 6:05pm
00:35

Community events: Gallery Weekend Montreal

The first edition of Gallery Weekend Montreal takes place until June 13. A chance to visit and exchange with Montreal gallery owners including Emily Robertson, owner of Galerie Robertson Arès.

