Global News Morning BC June 11 2021 9:55am 04:36 Indigenous teen's death prompts calls for change to BC's child welfare system BC'S Children's Representative Jennifer Charlesworth discusses the need for increased, culturally competent support for Indigenous kids and youth in care.