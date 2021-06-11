Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
June 11 2021 10:12am
02:52

NBA grants $500K to Toronto’s CEE Centre for Black youth

The pandemic has led to a shortage of economic opportunities for Toronto’s black youth, but the NBA’s latest grant to CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals is aiming to bridge the gap.

