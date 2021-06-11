Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 11 2021 10:09am
01:16

Turning trash into art

A group of NDG neighbours transformed their back alley into a gallery of artwork made from items found on the street. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story

