Global News Morning Halifax
June 11 2021 8:39am
05:39

Halifax-Based Artist Introduces Arabic-English Hip-hop to Eastern Canada

25-year-old Shaheen Alasmar, or Shanii22, is using his multicultural background to make music and is introducing a whole new hip-hop sound to Atlantic Canada.

